The fruits of compliance

LAHORE: Social compliance in accordance with global trends is practiced by only those exporting industries that are bound by the conditions put down by the foreign buyers. Foreign buyers in fact go a step forward and impose conditions that are not part of social compliance.

Foreign buyers are in the driving seat as far as our exports are concerned. It is because we hardly produce anything that is not produced by dozens of other countries at almost the same cost or even at a lower cost. Thus, buyers have the choice to pick from hundreds of producers.

They demand top quality at minimum rates. There are many conditions that must be enforced by our government not only for exporting industries, but for all others as well.

Child labour for instance is officially prohibited in Pakistan, but is still in vogue in many non-exporting industries as well as in workshops, grocery stores and in households.

Failure of implementation on part of the government has forced foreign buyers to put not only such conditions down, but also to monitor the implementation through their own auditors (this adds to the cost as the exporter has to bear the expenses). The law is clear that the manufacturers should ensure clear and safe conditions for the workers on the manufacturing floors. The exporters comply with this law because of the condition put down by the buyers.

Industries that do not export do not take care of their workers on such scale. Their workers continue to work in dim lights and excessive heat without much aeration. There are no emergency exits in the domestic industries.

The government fails to implement its laws as the regulating staffs get a sizable rent to ignore the no-compliance of rules. Workers require clean and hygienic toilets in accordance with the strength of the workers. The exporters comply, but non exporters do not.

Their toilets for workers are filthy and inefficient compared with the strength of the labour force. The labour inspectors condone this non-compliance again against bribes.

Complying with such conditions is not an issue for the exporters now. Although earlier, they did consider it an additional cost, they found that looking after their workforce in a decent manner improved productivity and quality.

Workers now consider it a privilege to work in an exporting industry that provides them a clean working environment, at least minimum wage and pays them double overtime.

Exporters are bound to comply with the conditions put down by their buyers. They know that if any violation is detected by the auditors of the foreign buyers, they would be heavily fined and may even lose their export orders.

In the case of textiles that are our main exports, entrepreneurs have to make huge additional investments to remain compliant with international standards. Any textile product that is produced in Pakistan has the potential to attract foreign buyers, but only the compliant can practically export.

The major road block in exports is the facility of effluent treatment plants in the manufacturing facility of the exporter. The effluent treatment plant is very expensive. The state could facilitate the exporting industries by putting up a common effluent treatment plant and recover the treatment and maintenance charges from the relevant industries. Government planners have been promising this facility to the industries for the last two decades. Not a single common effluent treatment plant has however been installed in any of our industrial estates. The Punjab government for instance propagates on a regular basis the setting up of numerous industrial estates but none till now has any effluent treatment plant.

Even the much-trumpeted state of art Sundar Industrial Estate lacks this facility. The provision of establishing an effluent treatment plant is there in the plan of all industrial estates, but the plan remains on back burner.

Effluent treatment plant is the most expensive investment after the industrial machines. Small textile players cannot afford to establish such a facility. A common effluent treatment plant established by the state in all industrial estates would almost double the number of textile exporters.

Conditions imposed by the United States and now many other economies for monitoring the finished exports goods till the consignment is shipped is not part of social compliance and adds unnecessarily to the cost.

The absence of general government writ has forced foreign governments to impose this condition to rule out possibility of terrorism or drugs in the consignments.

It is high time that the government starts strictly implementing its laws relating to workers and industries. It would improve both the quality of the local products as well as the productivity of the workers.

Currently domestically produced products are facing stiff competition from imported items because the cost of production increases due to low productivity of the workers whose rights are invariably exploited by most of the industries.

As a result of noncompliance with labour laws, not only productivity but the quality also suffers. The government should take the compliance of labour laws seriously which can only be achieved if corruption in the labour department is curbed.