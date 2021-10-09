SECP company registrations up 20pc in Sept

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,223 new companies in September 2021, up 20 percent, over the same period in the preceding year, it said on Friday.

Total capitalisation (paid-up capital) of the new companies stood at Rs2.8 billion and the total number of registered companies has risen to 1,52,089.

Private Limited companies accounted for 65 percent of the new incorporations, whereas 32 percent were registered as single-member.

Remaining 3 percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations,

trade organisations and limited liability partnership (LLP).

Approximately 99 percent companies were registered online and 210 foreign users were registered from overseas.

Sector-wise, construction & real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 377 companies, followed by information technology 316, trading 310, services 209, food & beverages sector 85, textile 74, ecommerce 74, education 66, market & development 54, corporate agricultural farming 53, pharmaceutical 52, engineering 46, healthcare 45, tourism 43, auto & allied 38, chemical 38, transport 37, mining & quarrying 3 and power generation 30, paper & board 27, logging 26, cosmetics & toiletries 23, fuel & energy 19, cables & electric goods 18, communications 17, steel & allied 16, and wood products (16) and broadcasting & telecasting 15, and 69 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 61 new companies, reporting foreign investors from Australia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Korea South, Paraguay, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, UK, the USA and Zambia.