Stocks end flattish in range-bound trade

Stocks on Friday ended flattish after moving in range as gains in some financial and consumer goods names countered losses in energy and cement, while increasing inflationary worries weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

The KSE-100 Shares Index lost 109 points or 0.2 percent to close at 44,477 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib limited in a post market note said the market traded in range with an oscillation of minus 248 points and plus 84 points during the trading session amidst low volume.

"The MSCI reclassification outflows from foreign investors continued causing pressure on the index especially in banks, cement, and fertiliser sectors,” it added.

"Local mutual funds have ramped up buying activity which somehow helped index sustain selling pressure."

Dealers said the market participants also awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) review on the country's economy under the bailout programme for future clues.

"There's a lull period in terms of news," a dealer said. “We’re through earnings period and investors are waiting for outcome of IMF talks, so probably we will have a mixed market in near-term,” dealers said.

Pakistan and IMF have started staff-level discussions on the release of $1 billion loan tranche under $6 billion financing programme.

Traded volume and value for the day stood at 176 million shares and Rs6.84 billion respectively.

JS Research in its market wrap said lack of immediate triggers resulted in a lackluster, low-volume session the equities.

“The market needs strong triggers to overcome the 45,000 level. Investors are therefore advised to stay cautious and build exposures only on major dips in the market especially in the banking, fertiliser, steel and cement sectors,” the JS Research report said.

Among scrips, WTL led the volumes with 18.5 million shares, followed by TELE 14.1 million, and SILK 9.3 million shares.

Analysts at AKH Research said since State Bank of Pakistan had raised policy rate by 25bps (basis points) in the last Monetary Policy Statement, yields on various ‘on the run’ T-bills had gone up by 25bps—28bps pointing to the burgeoning expectations of another rate hike before CY21.

“The expectations of further hikes in interest rates have built up at a time when average book growth for local banks has been reported at 22 percent, one of the strongest in history.”

With headline growth in GDP likely to touch 5 percent mark in FY2022, there was no immediate risk over buildup in nonperforming loans in the short to medium term, the AKD Research report said.

Sectors that dragged the index down included cement (-74 points), power (- 25 points), fertilizer (-23 points), pharmaceutical (-22 points) and investment banks (-13 points).

Volumes declined from 296 million shares to 176.1 million shares (-41 percent day-on-day).

Average traded value also declined by 35 percent to reach $40.1 million as against $61.3 million.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include WTL, TELE, SILK, FCSC and TPL, forming 34 percent of total volumes.

The index booster included SYS (+39 points), HBL (+20 points), COLG (+17 points), BAHL (+16 points) and MCB (+15 points).

Stocks that dented the index were LUCK (-23 points), HUBC (-19 points), FFC (-17 points), CHCC (-15 points) and TRG (-15 points).