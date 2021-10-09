55 killed in Kunduz mosque suicide blast

KUNDUZ: A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 55 people Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.



Scores more victims from the minority community were wounded in the blast, which has not been claimed but appears designed to further destabilise Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The extremist Islamic State group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has repeatedly targeted people in a bid to stir up sectarian violence in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz for Afghanistan’s new Taliban government, confirmed to AFP that the deadly incident was a suicide attack and that 46 people had died and 143 were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said "an explosion took place in a mosque" in Kunduz.

Residents of Kunduz, the capital of a province of the same name, told AFP the blast hit a mosque during Friday prayers.

Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described horrific scenes. "Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead," he said. An international aid worker at the MSF hospital in the city told AFP there were fears the death toll could rise even further.

A female teacher in Kunduz told AFP the blast happened near her house, and several of her neighbours were killed. "It was a very terrifying incident," she said. "Many of our neighbours have been killed and wounded. A 16-year-old neighbour was killed. They couldn´t find half of his body. Another neighbour who was 24 was killed as well."

In October 2017, an IS suicide attacker struck a mosque as worshippers gathered for evening prayers in the west of Kabul, killing 56 people and wounding 55 including women and children.The United Nations in Afghanistan said it was "deeply concerned by reports of very high casualties" in Friday´s attack, calling it a "part of a disturbing pattern of violence".

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi told reporters in Geneva the blast was "the symptom that the implosion (of Afghanistan) may also translate into renewed insecurity." This, he said, means "more people killed, more terrorist attacks, more instability. And that is also something that we should all be worried about".