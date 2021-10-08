Mother of five killed over ‘Karo-Kari’ in Naushahroferoze

SUKKUR: A woman, who was also the mother of five children, was shot dead on Thursday by her brothers-in-law accusing her of being a ‘Kari’ in district Naushahroferoze.

Two accused including Uris and Mobin Rajper gunned down their sister-in-law Sittara Rajper, declaring her ‘Kari’ at village Juman Rajper in district Naushahroferoze. Police arrested the accused and an investigation was underway.