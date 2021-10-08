 
Friday October 08, 2021
Boy killed, sister hurt in accident

National
October 08, 2021

LAHORE: A teenage boy died while his sister suffered injuries in a road accident at Nishter Colony on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Awais, a resident of Joda Village. He and his sister were going on a bike ear Sabzi Mandi on Ferozepur Road when their bike collided with a speeding loader rickshaw.

