 
Friday October 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Two killed

National
October 08, 2021

PINDIGHEB: Two persons lost their lives, while a man and a woman were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a damper on CPEC near village Rawal, Tehsil Pindigheb on Thursday. Correspondent

More From National
More From Latest