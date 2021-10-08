Expats’ security top priority: Punjab IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said provision of foolproof security to foreign nationals especially Chinese citizens and experts working on CPEC projects and businessmen visiting for economic activities is among top priorities of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab said this while presiding over a meeting on official matters of Special Protection Unit at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. IG Punjab said Special Protection Unit (SPU) has been directed to re-evaluate the security arrangements with effective use of available resources. He added that the security of Chinese nationals working on the CPEC projects, sites and other private projects should be freshly audited and data of focal persons, drivers and security guards working with Chinese citizens must be re-verified.