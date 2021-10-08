Ali Zaidi promises new transit shipping policy to boost trade

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said on Thursday a comprehensive shipping transit policy was being formulated to enhance exports by boosting mutual trade with the Central Asian Republics.

He said this while speaking to members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here led by its President Hasnain Khurshid. Other office-bearers of the SCCI and members of the business community were present on the occasion.

Hasnain Khurshid conveyed to the federal minister the traders' reservations over high demurrage charges, monopoly of shipping companies, issues relating to exports and other problems which were hampering trade and exports. He suggested solutions to the issues as well.

The SCCI chief said the significance of Karachi and Gwadar ports had increased with the advent of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects. He said owing to being far away from the port city, KP traders were facing enormous difficulties, which needed to be addressed by taking practical steps at the governmental level.

Hasnain Khurshid proposed shifting of the Afghan Transit Trade containers from Karachi to Gwadar Port to ease the burden and accelerate exports proceeds and processes. He hailed the government’s business-friendly policies as a result of which the country’s economy was heading toward the right direction, which, he hoped, would bring about positive impacts in the coming days.

Hasnain Khurshid said the taxpayers played a pivotal role in the economic development and the government should facilitate the business community at every level and take pragmatic steps for the ease of doing business.

The federal minister gave a passionate hearing to the issues raised by the SCCI elected representatives and held out an assurance to have them resolved on a priority basis.

Enumerating some of the steps taken by the federal government to improve the situation, he said the operations had been digitized at the Karachi Port, which had eliminated the corruption to some extent, adding initiatives had been taken to strengthen the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

Ali Zaidi said the increasing demurrage charges of containers at the Karachi Port had been noted down and promised the traders good news soon. He said despite the coronavirus pandemic, the national economy had boosted exports as well. The federal minister said the ferry service had been allowed for Hajj and Umrah and work at the port terminal was in progress on a fast-track basis for that.