Punjab chief secretary, others issued notices in contempt plea

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha and Lahore Waste Management Company’s chairman Amjad Ali Awan on a contempt of court petition.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that the court on Sept 14 directed the respondents to clean the city from heaps of garbage and waste. However, he said the respondents failed to comply with the order and committed contempt of the court.

Zaka submits that as a result of waste garbage lying in open streets, dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Lahore and adjoining areas. He requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the chief secretary, LWMC chairman and deputy commissioner.