Pandora Papers: PAC chairman to summon FBR, FIA officials for briefing

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday announced taking up the Pandora Papers issue in the committee meeting and summoning the officials of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and all other departments concerned for getting a briefing on the global scam.

“The PAC has powers of summoning departments and issuing warrants,” he said while talking to the media after an in-camera meeting of the Public Accounts Committee. Rana Tanveer said the government had constituted a commission on Papers just like the commissions it formed on sugar, flour and medicines.

However, nothing was achieved, he regretted. The PAC chairman said the government had given an NRO [deal] to itself with promulgation of the NAB ordinance over its deeds during the last three years.

“Now the government wants to save itself from the accountability process and cover up its misdeeds of last three years,” he said. Rana Tanveer said the PAC had recovered over Rs480 billion from different departments in the last three years and it was a big achievement.