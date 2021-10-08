15 officials of Sindh BoR fired after NAB conviction

KARACHI: As many as 15 officials of the Sindh Board of Revenue have been removed from their official positions, who were on bail after conviction in corruption cases by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Their dismissal followed orders of the Sindh High Court to remove the convicted officers from their positions, and they were directed to report to the head office of the Sindh Board of Revenue.

According to the official notification issued by Senior Member Board of Revenue Shamsdin Soomro, six Mukhtiarkars Abdul Rasheed Kaka, Ghulam Abbas Sadhayo, Asad Solangi, Ali Akbar Parhyar, Mumtaz Channa, Abdul Hameed Kato, two Sub-Registrars Shahid Raza Shah and Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, seven clerks Allah Dino Mallah, Shakeel Memon, Ghulam Sarwar Kaladi, Imtiaz Sipio, Mir Barkat Talpur, Ghulam Yasin and Aziz Soomro were earlier convicted by different Accountability Courts in cases of corruption. They had succeeded in getting bail but despite convictions they remained posted at important positions.

In December last year, the Sindh High Court, after hearing two constitutional petitions praying for the removal of government officials from their positions who either opted for plea-bargain, VR (voluntary return of embezzled money) with the NAB or were convicted, directed the Sindh chief secretary to immediately put under suspension and initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

The court had also called for an explanation from the chief secretary Sindh for promoting and allowing such officials to continue with their postings in violation of the law laid down by the apex court and also asked the NAB chairman and special prosecutor to submit a complete list of all civil servants of the Sindh government who negotiated plea bargain or opted for VR.

Initially, two petitions were filed last year against the posting of some officers who returned embezzled money to NAB through plea bargain and VR. Later, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Kanwar Naveed Jameel had also petitioned the SHC stating that the reappointment and promotion of around 500 officials who entered into a plea bargain and opted for VR with NAB in several provincial departments was done in violation of the apex court’s judgement in 2016.