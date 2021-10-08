A defensive baited gambit

“Everything in strategy is very simple, but that does not mean that everything is very easy.” The explanation given by President Biden and his administration for hurried rather a chaotic withdrawal by the US from Afghanistan is “it’s time to end the war in Afghanistan”. President Biden added, “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. Any more years in Afghanistan would not have made any difference. US troops were bearing the brunt for them (Afghans)”. Though the graduated plan for the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was in the offing since 2014 under the Obama administration, yet it is hard to believe the way in which the sole superpower retracted, if they had seen a ghost.

The US invasion of Afghanistan was part of the “New Great Game” first identified by Mackinder and later George Kennan came up with the policy of “Containment” followed by Brzezinski’s “Grand Chessboard” theory. Mackinder’s theory of the “Pivot or Heartland”. The power that controls Eurasian mass . . . controls the world, and Kennan’s concept of containment of Soviet expansionists designs was pushed by Brzezinski for the US to take control of the inner crescent as part of the US Grand Strategy.

Brzezinski served the Carter administration as National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981. A strong proponent of the “realist paradigm” he believed that "the principal geopolitical manifestation of US hegemony is America's unprecedented role on the Eurasian landmass”. In simple words, the eastwards expansion of the West especially in the unipolar world order. Zbig, as he was called, had been the main geostrategic thinker behind Democrats to steer US foreign policy since 1968.

The US foreign policy, especially the Democrats, had been pursuing Brzezinski’s “Grand Chessboard” strategy for American hegemony and predominance for the next 100 years. Joe Biden, a democrat, also attaches great importance to Eurasia and on assuming the Office of the President, has designated Mark Brzezinski, Zbig’s son, to manage Nato affairs as ambassador to Poland. Biden’s drive and eagerness to strengthen ties with Central and East European countries as a counter to Russia and China vis-a-vis his abrupt decision leading to the chaotic withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan (a geo-strategically pivotal location) and thus creating a power vacuum is being viewed with concern.

Much debate occupies the media and operation rooms with varying theories, i.e., from power transition theory to waning power theory trying to find a possible justification for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Likewise, I also have a probable theory for this power vacuum for the readers to ponder. The solitary superpower, one fine morning so decides to relinquish a position of strength (Afghanistan) that took 20 long bloody years to attain and ignoring the ramifications of the ensuing global humiliation, tarnishing its international stature, her image and demoralising the entire nation does not happen usually under normal sane circumstances unless it is a “stratagem”, a “defensive baited gambit” as part of the overall “Grand Strategy”.

China, the rising power, has so far been considered in the West especially the US as a regional power to be watched. While China was to be watched, focus of the US foreign policy viewed Russia as a problem child and to be contained. Brzezinski, before his death contemplated the most dangerous hypothesis i.e., the unification of Russia and China not because of communism but against a common enemy (the US). In such a scenario, Zbig professed the leading role of China as against Russia. Zbig forewarned the US policymakers and strategic thinkers to ward of this most dangerous postulation. China’s growing lateral power base is now in transition towards becoming manifest power. Her economic expansion and viability, her technological catch up with the technetronic revolution, and her reach to the international market has outpaced Russia on the avenue of modernisation. This situation entails a major shift in the US threat perception i.e., from Russia to China.

With this shifting threat paradigm, it is now the containment of China that is of paramount importance. China is following Mackinder’s theory for dominating the “Pivot Area or Heartland” with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to reach the Eurasian landmass. While following a continental land strategy, China also secures her vulnerabilities in the 21 Century’s maritime silk route. With this development in sight, how does abandoning the position by the US that has geostrategic connotations look like? Is it enticing the giant and engulfing him in a quagmire, thus winning without fighting?

Afghanistan, apart from its mineral wealth, plays a pivotal role in BRI’s success. While China has not invested much in Afghanistan yet but is pursuing three objectives in Afghanistan 1) stability oriented i.e., engaging the Taliban for an inclusive government, 2) security oriented i.e., preventing cross border terrorism and 3) mercantile oriented i.e., business and investment opportunities in Afghanistan. It is believed that, depending on the situation, Chinese investment in Afghanistan as part of the BRI tunes to about $62 billion. To materialise these objectives, China as part of the exterior manoeuvre is seeking assistance from Russia through Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) led by the Russians and the Chinese led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

A defensive baited gambit? Stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan is no joke and is a long-term process. Afghanistan is to be considered as a major distraction for the Chinese BRI’s progress. A distraction that can upset the time and space dimensions with regards to the race towards the “pivot” by the two global powers, the westwards vs the eastwards push. A power vacuum that now exists in Afghanistan could be a part of the subterfuge to entice and embroil the eastern giant into the Afghan imbroglio. Having induced China into Afghanistan, the US and its South Asian ally India then can play the crookery to keep Afghanistan under controlled chaos, creating conditions for the emerging power to bog down.

From another perspective, the US presence in Afghanistan was a blessing in disguise for China. Security situation in Afghanistan was not on Chinese shoulders. With the US gone and the BRI still in its infancy, security situation in that war-torn country is now a major concern for the yellow dragon. Two major jugular veins of the BRI pass perilously close to Afghanistan, where destabilisation will have ramifications on Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Any spillovers of instability in these countries will affect the BRI’s progress and retard Chinese quest for the Eurasian landmass.

Unlike the Soviets and the US, China instead of an Afghanistan minus Taliban or a puppet regime is going to engage with the Taliban with their foreign policy of peaceful co-existence and non-interference in Kabul’s domestic affairs. China will pursue its investment goals through kind not in cash. Thi s means that unlike the past precedent of millions of dollars handed over to the warlords in sacks, this time Afghanistan would see real development projects on the ground. As against the US decision making track record, the Chinese in line with their tradition of deliberations and sure-footed approach should be more cautious when it comes to Afghanistan under Taliban. They should take Afghanistan as a marathon race where steady pace wins the race. They should assess the seriousness of the Taliban regime by revitalising the stalled Chinese projects in Afghanistan, for which US-backed Afghan government is citied as a reason.

Afghanistan is the test bed for two contending wills and two competing strategic thoughts. It is time for the Chinese to show the world the superiority of their strategic construct, i.e., “unification of civilisations” with shared growth and prosperity as against the US strategic construct of “clash of civilisations” -- progress at the cost of others.