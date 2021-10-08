PM should follow standards set for others: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan should adhere to the standards which he’d set for the others.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Archives Department here, he said the federal government had adopted the policy of ad-hocism, as the latest ordinance promulgated to extend the tenure of the NAB chairman didn’t serve the national interest.

He said the government had promulgated the latest ordinance to extend undue benefits to its own favourites. He said the manner President Arif Alvi had been promulgating ordinances to violate the Constitution and law didn’t serve the interest of the country.

“We don’t accept such laws, which cause harm to the public,” he said. He said they didn’t accept a law, which had been introduced in total disregard for the parliament. The CM blamed the federal government for skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in the country.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet in 2016 had said that offshore companies were established to conceal either the ill-gotten money or to evade taxes but it now seemed that the PM had forgotten his own words.

He said the government had lost its moral authority to rule in the country and claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be completely wiped out in the entire country whenever the next election took place as people would not select the PTI next time.

The CM said the government had failed to act upon the Constitution and law of the land. He said the government didn’t give any value to the parliament. He said the government had adopted the practice of bypassing the parliament.

He said the Supreme Court had earlier declared that an ordinance could only be imposed in emergency situations and at present there existed no emergency situation in the country. He said the government had been involved in disgracing the parliament and it was a highly condemnable act on the part of the present rulers.

He said almost six months had passed since his government had sent the reference to the parliament to settle the controversy related to census results but no decision had been made on the reference.

He said that in this way one of the provinces in the country had been denied its due constitutional right. He recalled that the results of the last census campaign in the country had become controversial.

President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, announced that the PPP was going to organise a public meeting in Karachi on October 17 (Sunday) to mark the anniversary of the Karsaz bomb blast of 2007 that targeted Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally.