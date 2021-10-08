37 of 54-member dollar mafia belong to KP: FIA

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified 54-member mafia allegedly involved in storage of dollars which is causing devaluation of Pakistani currency and affecting the national economy.

An FIA director informed the PHC that 37 out of 54 members of the currency mafia belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This was disclosed by KP FIA Director Nasir Mahmood Satti before the Peshawar High Court during hearing bail petitions of different currency dealers. The two-member bench comprising of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Shakeel Ahmad hearing bails petitions in which petitioners were arrested under 3 MPO while put behind the bars for one month by Deputy Commissioner orders.

The counsels for petitioners including Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, Qaiser Zaman and Azhar Yousaf informed PHC that FIA had conducted various raids against culprits involved in illegal business of currency and arrested several outlawed but the petitioners had arrested under 3MPO which is against the constitution and law.