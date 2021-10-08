UoP, GIZ sign accord for reforms in property tax system

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed a grant agreement to develop a proposal for reforms in Urban Immovable Property Tax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the agreement, the Development Action Cell of UoP would conduct a study on the Urban Immovable Property Tax system in KP, and based on the outcome of the study, it will propose suggestions for reforms and improvement to the KP Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department in the Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) system. The GIZ will provide financial and technical assistance in conducting the study and drafting the proposal.

The grant agreement was held at the University of Peshawar on Thursday, and attended by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Haider Iqbal as the guest of honour, GIZ head of programme LoGo-II Sanjeev Pokharel, chairperson Economics Department Dr Naila Nazir, Team Leader KP-UIPT-PDA Khalid Mehmood and Coordinator DAC Dr Kashif Saeed.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhamad Idrees said that the MoU will explore the role of academia that would offer affordable solutions regarding the urban immovable property tax system.

Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Haider Iqbal welcomed the suggestions and input for the improvement of the system and said the study would help fix any loopholes in the system and increase the tax collection.