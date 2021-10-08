Drugs recovered, four held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Police recovered 5kg heroin and 60 liters of locally made liquor and arrested four alleged drug smugglers in Khyber tribal district on Thursday.
The operation was conducted in the Wazirdhand area of Jamrud tehsil where Habib Ali Shah, Bilal, Talat Hassan, and Shahjahan were nabbed.
Cases were registered against the arrestees, who are being investigated further, said a press release.
