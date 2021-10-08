Three injured in North Waziristan bomb attack

MIRANSHAH: Three persons sustained injuries when a vehicle of a tribal elder was targeted with a bomb in Saifali area in Shawa tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.
The police said that vehicle of tribal elder Malik Raimal Jan was attacked with a bomb in Saifali area in Shawa tehsil. As a result, three persons, whose names could not be ascertained, sustained injuries.
The police said that Malik Raimal Jan was not in the vehicle at time of attack. The injured were taken to the Thall Hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation.
