Foreigners’ security cells established in all districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established foreigners’ security cells (FSC) in all districts of the province, The News has learnt.

According to a Punjab Home Department official, the security of foreigners at their places of stay, work and travel has been fortified. “The decision was taken after the Dasu hydropower plant attack in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

He said that special security audit of the premises for protection of Chinese/ foreigners was being done where they were staying or doing jobs. Lapses or lacunas if found, would be addressed within no time, he added.

He said that keeping in view more international investment in the province and launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Punjab government established the District Foreign Security Cell (DFSC). The Provincial Foreign Security Cell has already been working at the IGP Office, he added.

In addition to that, the government has chalked out fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the security of foreigners/ Chinese nationals. According to the SOPs, all foreigners would inform the desks concerned on their arrival. All law enforcement agencies (LAEs) would protect them.