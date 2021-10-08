Academicians asked to promote peace

MARDAN: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said that the faculty and students have to play their role in promoting peace.

Addressing a seminar at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Dr Qibla Ayaz said that peace is of great importance and in countries where there is peace, the common man is prosperous.

Referring to the message of Pakistan, he added that in 2017, all schools of thought presented this message in the form of a fatwa, whose main purpose was to make Pakistan stronger, to eradicate hatred and prejudice, and to unite all Pakistanis.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said universities have a role to play for a positive change in society and added that Awkum was trying to ensure contribution through quality education.Academicians from various universities of Peshawar and Islamabad also attended the seminar.