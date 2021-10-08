ANP launches drive against govt over price hike

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday launched a hunger-strike camp against the government for its failure to control growing inflation and price-hike.

Veteran politician and senior party leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour attended the camp in Chowk Yadgar along with local leaders. Other local leaders and workers of the Pakhtun nationalist party as well as traders and businessmen also participated in the hunger-strike camp that will continue till Friday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that the prices of edible items, petroleum products and other daily-use commodities had almost doubled in the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as compared to the previous government.

“On the one hand, the commoners can’t afford the prices of edible items and medicines while on the other the rulers claim that everything was fair and within the reach of the masses,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not fulfilled the promises he had committed with the nation before the general elections.

The ANP leader said the country had witnessed the highest inflation and unprecedented price hike due to the flopped economic policies of the present government.

“This not an issue of a single political party but the whole nation should take to the streets against the price hike and unemployment,” he said. He added that the prime minister had pledged with the nation that about 10 million jobs would be provided to the educated youths but instead of giving new jobs, the current rulers had deprived thousands of people of their employment.

ANP district president Malik Farhad and former candidate for National Assembly and member provincial executive council of the ANP Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, central president of the Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan in a press statement showed his concern over the human casualties as a result of severe earthquake in Balochistan and said that the ANP leadership and workers were deeply grieved over the losses of precious human lives in the tremor.

The ANP leader asked the federal as well as Balochistan governments to expedite relief activities in the affected areas and announce a special package for the victims of the earthquake. He also directed the ANP provincial and district organisations in Balochistan to fully participate in the relief activities and help the quake-hit people in their areas.