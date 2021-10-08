3 jailed for hunting markhor

CHITRAL: A local court on Thursday awarded six-month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million fine to three persons for hunting hunting markhors in Chitral Gol National Park.
The court of Sub-divisional Magistrate Saqlain Salim convicted Said Akbar, Saidur Rahman and Ijaz, residents of Kandojal near Garam Chashma, for hunting markhors in Chitral Gol National Park illegally and were handed down a six months jail term and a fine of Rs0.1 million.
According to the prosecution, the Chitral Gol National Park had received information that the three convicts had hunted markhors in the park on September 12 last year.
PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar and German Agency for International Cooperation have signed a grant agreement to...
MANSEHRA: Additional Sessions Judge Ajmal Tahir has dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s application...
Peshawar. The parents and relatives of the martyred students of the Army Public School on Thursday staged a...
PESHAWAR: The merged areas of the province have the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country, and...
PESHAWAR: Huge funds meant for an important project worth Rs361.812 million being launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
JAMRUD: Police recovered 5kg heroin and 60 liters of locally made liquor and arrested four alleged drug smugglers in...