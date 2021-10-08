School bags torched, road blocked to protest ‘torture’ on student

CHARSADDA: Parents and their children and other relatives on Thursday set the school bags on fire and blocked the Charsadda-Mardan road for traffic to protest the alleged torture on one of the children by teacher of a private school.

The parents and their children torched the school bags on the road outside the private school, blocked the traffic for hours and chanted slogans against the school administration. Motorists and commenters faced great hardships due to blockade of roads.

The protesters postponed the protest sit-in for a day today after an additional assistant commissioner intervened to resolve the issue.

Salim Khan, father of the victim child, told mediapersons that one of his sons Sultan, a 5th grade student, was brutally tortured by a teacher of a popular private school a few days ago.

He said that they lodged a complaint with the school administration to take action against the erring teacher but to no avail.

He said they then registered a case against the teacher at City Police Station, which infuriated the school administration and they subsequently rusticated his three children from the institution.

Meanwhile, the teacher, who was accused of torture on the student, has obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court. When contacted, a staff member of the school administration said that the news about rustication of students was not true, adding that they treated all the students as their own children.