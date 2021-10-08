PESHAWAR: The mother of Rehmat Shah Afridi, editor-in-chief of Daily The Frontier Post, breathed her last after a protracted illness here on Thursday.

Her namaz-e-janaza was offered at Qambarkhel in Bara, Khyber district, and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard there.

The tribal elders, political leaders, government officials and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

Her Qul will be offered at the residence of Rahmat Shah Afridi at Mandi Kas, near Dogar Hospital in Bara.