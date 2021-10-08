Over 23kg charas seized, 27 arrested

MARDAN: More than 23kg charas was seized and 27 accused were arrested by the Narcotics Eradication Team during raids in the district on Thursday.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that during actions in the city and suburban areas of Mardan, the cops recovered 23.680kg charas, 446 grams ice and 226 grams heroin. Also, 24 cases were registered in the drug peddling in various police stations of the district.
Meanwhile, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah held a meeting with the managers of banks located in Mardan district to discuss the security of the financial institutions in the district.
SP Security Saadat Khan and managers of all banks in Mardan attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that police were taking all measures to ensure adequate safety of the banks, but the management of the banks should also improve measures on their part.
