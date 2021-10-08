Rawalpindi : Pakistan, like the rest of the world, will celebrate International Postal Day today (October 8), says a press release.

It may be recalled that World Postal Day is celebrated on October 9 every year but in the light of the announcement of the UPA, it has been decided to hold it on October 8 this year.

Celebrations will be held at GPOs and Circle Offices across the country. President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Nadeem A. Rauf will be the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi GPO at 10 am. In the interest of the public, commemorative stamps will be displayed at the Philatelic Bureau.