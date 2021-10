‘Hospitals being given latest equipment’

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Thursday visited the Gokina Kalan health centre to monitor the medical services being offered to the citizens.

Dr. Faisal also received a briefing on available facilities at the centre and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

He assured that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

He said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals for mothers and children in the country.

He said that the major focus of the government was on strengthening the Primary health care system in the country.

"The present government has paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. The latest medical equipment is being provided at public hospitals," he said.

He said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate.

He also asked the citizens to come to the nearest centre for vaccination against coronavirus.

He said that it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination centre and protect them against Coronavirus.