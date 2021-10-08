Early detection of breast cancer can help save thousands of lives annually: Samina

Islamabad : First Lady Samina Alvi Thursday said early detection of breast cancer could save lives of thousands of women annually, therefore it was a must for everyone to know about its symptoms.

In her video message, she said being a deadly disease, the breast cancer claims thousands of lives every year just because of delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness.

Therefore, she urged everyone to know more and more about the symptoms of the disease.

Advising self-examination through palpation, she said the women should immediately consult the doctor in case they felt any lump or any extraordinary change.

The first lady also appealed the media to create maximum awareness among the people on breast cancer during October being observed as a month for awareness on the disease. keep in mind, early diagnosis was key to a healthy life, she added.