Experts urge rational approach towards Afghanistan

Islamabad : Founder of Afghan Eye Ahmed Waleed Kakar argued that the Taliban government had not prioritised technocrats for technical positions in its government and urged them to strike a balance between placing their own members on key government positions and having people with technical knowledge on important technically complicated assignments.

Mr Kakar was addressing an open discussion on ‘Developments in Afghanistan and its impacts on Pakistan’ jointly organised here by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF). Kakar criticised the Taliban government for reports of extra-judicial killings, arrests, and torture coming out of Afghanistan.

Defence analyst Lt Gen (retd) Asif Yaseen defended placing non-experts in key ministries saying the trend was same in other developing countries. He maintained that burqa was something culturally intrinsic to Afghanistan.

He called for flooding Afghanistan with humanitarian assistance from Pakistan for winning the hearts and minds of Afghans.

Former Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif argued that the decision of recognition of Taliban government in Afghanistan needed to be taken keeping in view the national interest of Pakistan as well as the best interest of the people of Afghanistan. He was of the opinion that Pakistan did not need to wait for other countries to recognise the Taliban government.