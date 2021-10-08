 
Friday October 08, 2021
Model Town Whites beat Golden Star Club

Sports
October 08, 2021

LAHORE: Model Town Whites beat Golden Star Club by 6 wickets in their league match of 1st Malik Hanif Memorial T20 League Club Cricket Tournament at Model Town Whites ground.

Brilliant batting of Abdullah Ahmad of Golden Star Club was the highlight of the match.

Scores: Golden Star (125/6 In 18 Overs. Abdullah Ahmad 48, Mohsin Riaz 23, M Azan 18*, Zaman Ali 17. Noman Khan 3/22.

Model Town Whites (126/4 In 18 Overs. M Faizan 34, Imran Younis 29*, Gohar Abbass 19 , Muqeed 15*. Zubair Khan 2/24.

