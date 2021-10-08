Tahir appointed tournament referee for two major events

KARACHI: Tahir Khanzada has been appointed tournament referee for the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships scheduled from October 11-15 in Islamabad.
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) through a notification to its affiliated units has nominated referees for the high-prize championship.
The other referees are Asif Khan (PSF), Sajjad Ahmad (Punjab), Asim Amin (Punjab), Mehboob Khan (KP), Fazal Shah (PSF), M Kashif (PSF), Gulab Sher (PAF), Maqsood Hanif (KP), M Naseem (Sindh), Kaleemullah (Balochistan), and Naveed Alam (Navy).
Tahir and his team are also likely to conduct the $20,000 15th CNS International Squash Championship scheduled in Karachi from November 2-6.
