 
Friday October 08, 2021
Sohaib gets sick

Sports
October 08, 2021

LAHORE: Southern Punjab’s (SP) Sohaib Maqsood has fallen ill and is currently under strict vigilance, the team’s manager Sajjad Akbar said on Thursday.

“Sohaib fell ill last night but the reasons are unknown. Doctors are examining him and he will not play the next match,” he said. Sohaib is part of Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup.

