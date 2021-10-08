Pakistan taekwondo team leaves for Tehran

LAHORE: Pakistan taekwondo team departed for Tehran on a private airline via Doha to participate in the 31st Fajar Open, 3rd Asian Open and 10th Asian Taekwondo Club Championship.

The team comprises Haroon Khan, Shahzaib, Hamza Saeed, Abu Bakar, and Taimoor Saeed. Shahzada Muhammad Asif is the coach. The 10th Asian Taekwondo Club Championship takes place on October 13, Fajar Open from 14th to 16th, and Asian Open on 17th.

Coach Shahzada Asif said that the players had trained well for the competitions and would give their best.