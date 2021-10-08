No threat to jobs of active sportsmen, says Fehmida

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday rejected the general impression created by a recent notification that there was threat to jobs of active athletes in their respective departments.

The minister clarified that departmental sports are not being abolished however under the new sports policy the regional sports shall be encouraged.

Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq Chandana said the departments were told to support regional teams rather creating their own departmental teams.

“Regional system is being implemented as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The committee was informed that the prime minister is of the view that selection for departmental teams is not based on merit and regional sports teams get more following and interest from the people.”

Olympian weightlifter Talha Talib and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who were invited by the Senate committee expressed their apprehensions on the government’s plans to clamp down departmental sports.

“We are the product of Wapda and had there been no department we would still have been struggling to make a name for ourselves and for the country.”

The Olympians thanked the committee for the invitation and voiced their concerns and difficulties being faced by them during training and performance at the Olympics. Committee strongly recommended that athletes associated with various departments don’t go jobless and face financial issues.

Mohsin Mushtaq said that the ministry’s concern was about the ageing players. “They must become an effective part of their respective departments rather than drawing salaries even after leaving sports.”

The chairman of the committee said that proposed sports policy shall be taken up again during the proposed in-camera meeting.