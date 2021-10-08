Nurturing children

Corporal punishment is a tool used to control and discipline children. The question is: is corporal punishment the right way to make students learn something?
Even though both federal and some provincial governments are now passing bills to end corporal punishment, numerous school teachers still resort to degrading and humiliating students for minor mistakes. Physical punishment can reduce students’ interest in learning; they will never have any love for education. Worse of all, such punishment can damage them mentally. Hitting children should never be an option. We should try to bring up healthy, disciplined and capable students by showing them love and raising them in nurturing environments.
Nigha Akram
Turbat
