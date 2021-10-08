Conserving energy

Recently, I visited a few government offices and hospitals in Peshawar, and I was surprised to find air conditioners, lights and fans operating in empty rooms. This waste of electricity at government organisations creates additional costs that is recovered from the taxes citizens pay. The authorities should put a stop to this.

The government can install movement sensors in every room of government buildings. If the sensor does not sense any movement in the room for five minutes it would automatically shut off the power to the room. Such sensors are in use in all developed countries that conserve energy.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar