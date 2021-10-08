Dysfunctional

Encroachment is rife as ever in Karachi. There are many roads and streets in the city where the government has constructed footpaths, but hotel owners, shopkeepers and restaurants have expanded their businesses to the footpaths leaving no space for pedestrians to walk safely. In the absence of safe footpaths, people are compelled to walk on roads, which increases risk of accidents. Moreover, unauthorised constructions and illegal occupations are increasing. As a result of these activities the city has lost its beauty and not only locals but also tourists face problems.

Rapid encroachment and land mafia activities show that the city administration, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) are not functioning properly. The authorities should look into the matter on an urgent basis.

M Mumtaz Hussain

Karachi