 
Friday October 08, 2021
Drop by drop

Newspost
October 08, 2021

The government had announced in February 2021 to withdraw the Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills, which has been levied on all electricity consumers since January 2008. The charges should not have been collected after the completion of the project in 2018. However, the government, through various DISCOs, continued to collect the charges beyond this date. DISCOs have collected around Rs15 billion from consumers since the project’s completion till February.

At a time when people are already burdened with huge utilities bills and high inflation, it will only be fair on the part of the government to advise DISCOs to refund the above excess amount collected by adjustments in future bills. This will provide some relief to consumers, as well as to the government which is fast losing its popularity.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad

