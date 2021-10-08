We trusted them

According to an inquiry made by an independent commission, an estimated number of 216,000 children, most of them young boys, have been abused by the French clergy since 1950. It is unfortunate that the church management failed to take preventive measures and provide protection to children. This is one of the most disgusting incidences of inhumanity.
It is worse to imagine that such heinous crimes are taking place in religious or educational institutions – the few places children should be especially safe. The international community and human rights organisations must all take notice of this gross violation of human rights. There is a dire need to curb such abominable acts throughout the world.
Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai
Islamabad
