Lessons from disaster

The earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan on October 7, 2021, has rekindled the terrifying and tragic memories of the devastating earthquake that struck Kashmir and surrounding areas exactly 16 years ago on October 8, 2005. Yesterday’s earthquake in Balochistan had a magnitude of 5.9 and has claimed at least 20 lives with hundreds of injured. The epicenter of the tremors was near Harnai at a depth of 15 kilometres, and its impact felt in a large area spanning from Chaman, Muslim Bagh, and Pishin to Qila Abdullah, Quetta, and Sanjavi. The extent of exact damage will be clear in a couple of days, and the number of deaths could be more than initially reported. Since the affected area is mostly rugged and remote, there is an immediate need to provide assistance and accelerate evacuation efforts in all affected districts. Balochistan is a province where development and welfare services are not easily accessible. With nearly 45 percent of the total area of Pakistan, Balochistan does not have any dual carriageway across the province.

The military has stepped in quickly to help with rescue work in the mountainous, remote Harnai district where the lack of a proper road structure, electricity and mobile services handicapped rescue efforts. This is a reminder of the situation rescue had found in 2005 in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with many areas lacking basic amenities or a road infrastructure, which would allow rescue teams to reach them quickly. We appear not to have learnt that providing people with the basic requirements of life can help save them in times of natural disaster. This also lays bare the need to overhaul our disaster management system. The civil administration must be fully equipped across the country to tackle such emergencies. We hardly have any doctors and paramedics sufficiently trained in the specialised discipline of emergency medical care on a mass scale. In our cities and towns, heavy duty machines to remove the rubble, and large excavators are simply not available. Most municipal bodies do not have functioning civil defence staff and workers who can be mobilised on a short notice. As a result, if such a tragedy strikes, we see rescue and security personnel trying to remove stones with their bare hands.

We need to spend more energy, resources, and time, to develop a proper disaster management system which does much more than releasing press notes. Ideally, across the country there should be paved roads to all human settlements, especially in Balochistan, as access roads play a vital role in such emergencies. Similarly, mobile phone coverage should be allowed across the country and no excuse be acceptable in such matters. A lack of mobile coverage in many parts of Balochistan in the 21st century is anachronistic; it hampers rescue efforts as well. All rural and urban areas need rescue and relief teams always ready to galvanise in such times of need. The same applies to quick rehabilitation efforts; if the 2005 earthquake is any guide, such efforts in Pakistan take not years but decades. Land-sliding during and after such earthquakes causes even more damage; it requires proper strategy and preparedness by the administration as mines cave in trapping miners and other workers. Since many areas of Pakistan are right on the fault lines, we need to take this more seriously.