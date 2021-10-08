Green challenge planned

KARACHI: Teamup and the Pakistan Mission Society have partnered to organize the first-of-its-kind Innovation Challenge on Green Innovation for Pakistani Christian startup founders. The challenge aims to provide a platform for the Christian community to come forward with their business ideas, receive business development support and gain access to investment opportunities to scale their ventures. The challenge will be conducted using the platform of the National Incubation Center-Pakistan’s premium incubation center, managed by Teamup in partnership with Jazz and Ignite.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a virtual Innovation Challenge, whereby they will pitch their idea in front of a panel of industry experts. The top 18 startups and SMEs will be selected after this round to undergo a 3-day bootcamp to prepare them for the first round of pitching after which the top 6 will present at the Grand Finale.

The startups participating at the finale event will get a chance to pitch for cash prizes along with business development support to scale their venture.

To be eligible to apply for this hackathon, one of the team members must be of Christian origin. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021.