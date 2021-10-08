ECC delays ban on onion, tomato exports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Thursday delayed a proposed ban on exports of onion and tomato and has set up a committee to monitor any surplus for the exports.

Finance minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECC meeting.

“A summary was tabled by the ministry of commerce regarding export of tomatoes and onions and the ECC after detailed discussion, constituted a sub-committee headed by the finance minister to consider monthly projections regarding export of perishable commodities on basis of estimated production, consumption and surplus to be presented by the ministry of commerce,” a statement said.

“It was decided that decision to export above mentioned vegetables will be taken by the sub-committee.”

Traders also recently opposed the proposed ban on the export of tomatoes and onions.

The statement said finance ministry tabled a summary regarding incentives /rewards to overseas Pakistanis remitters under National Remittance Loyalty Program (NRLP) which has been branded as Sohni Dharti Remittance Program.

The remitters will be awarded points against remittances sent by them to Pakistan through legal channels.

“After due deliberations, the ECC recommended that the option of cash redemption may only be offered to those overseas Pakistani remitters who return to Pakistan permanently,” the statement added.

However, overseas Pakistanis shall be qualified to avail services (such as PIA ticket, mobile phone duty payment etc) against redemption of the accumulated points awarded under NRLP.

The ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) presented a summary to update the forum about the cotton seed prices during the months of August and September 2021.

The domestic prices remained above the threshold set, barring for couple of days due to rains. The ECC expressed satisfaction that farmers are getting their due prices.

The food ministry also tabled a summary regarding allocation/release of 280,000 tones of wheat to the Utility Stores Cooperation (USC) till December 2021.

A quantity of 90,000 tones has already been provided as an interim arrangement whereas the remaining 190,000 tones will be provided from PASSCO’s stocks (local or imported as per stock availability with PASSCO).

The ECC approved the allocation/release of remaining 190,000 tones to USC to ensure smooth supply of wheat through chain of USCs across the country.

The ECC also recommended the allocation of total quantity of 300,000 tones of wheat to the AJ&K government out of PASSCO stock during the current financial year.

This includes 140,000 tones of wheat which has already been released to AJ&K as an interim arrangement.

"The ECC directed the referring division to provide wheat to AJ&K with a best possible combination of indigenous and imported wheat," the statement said.

The ECC approved the summary tabled by the ministry of overseas Pakistanis and HRD regarding annual budget for the FY2021-22 & revised Budget for the FY 2019-20 of the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs6.4 billion in favour of cabinet division for Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) during the current FY-2021-22.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir, secretary Power Division, secretary M/o NFS&R, secretary Commerce, chairman FBR, chairman SECP and other senior officers participated in the meeting.