Rupee recovers as SBP curbs certain outflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly on Thursday after the central bank tightened up regulations on foreign currency transactions in an attempt to prevent the local unit from falling further.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 170.87 to the dollar, compared with an all-time low close of 170.96 on Wednesday.

The rupee rose by 90 paisas to close at 171.30 per dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the domestic currency snapped a losing streak as the State Bank of Pakistan stepped in to calm markets, and curbed undesirable foreign currency outflow, especially to Afghanistan.

“The market was keenly watching whether the central bank will take measures to stabilise the currency by placing a check on the huge demand and controlling the flight of dollars to Afghanistan,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the central bank’s action to help bring stability in the forex market, restoring investors’ confidence in the rupee,” he added.

The SBP amended the regulations relating to the scope of business of the exchange companies to strengthen the regulatory regime for these firms.

Under the new rules, the exchange companies are required to conduct biometric verification for all foreign currency sale transactions equivalent to $500 and above and outward remittances. This requirement would be applicable with effect from October 22, 2021.

The exchange companies would sell the cash foreign currency and make outward remittances, equivalent to $10,000 and above, against receipt of funds through cheque or banking channels only.

Persons who will be travelling to Afghanistan are allowed to carry only $1,000 per person per visit with a maximum annual limit of $6,000.

The rupee had been under pressure due to increased import payments and a high current account deficit.

Dealers had highlighted several times that the demand for dollars from the open market had suddenly shot up when US troops withdrew from Afghanistan and Taliban took over. The foreign exchange requirements of Afghanistan were met through Pakistani markets after the Afghan central bank reserves were frozen.

Last month, the SBP imposed 100 percent cash margin requirement on 114 more items to slow imports, which put pressure on the rupee and increased the current account deficit.