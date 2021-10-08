Forex reserves fall to $25.99 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $151 million or 0.57 percent in the week that ended October 1, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $25.999 billion, compared with $26.150 billion in the previous week.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $125 million to $19.169 billion.

The forex reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.830 billion from $6.856 billion.