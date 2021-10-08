Forex reserves fall to $25.99 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $151 million or 0.57 percent in the week that ended October 1, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $25.999 billion, compared with $26.150 billion in the previous week.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $125 million to $19.169 billion.
The forex reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.830 billion from $6.856 billion.
KARACHI: Teamup and the Pakistan Mission Society have partnered to organize the first-of-its-kind Innovation Challenge...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council on Thursday welcomed the reform oriented Presidential Ordinance covering the...
KARACHI: JS Bank and TPL Life Insurance have signed an agreement to distribute exclusive global healthcare coverage,...
HYDERABAD: Hundreds of small-scale marine fishermen, involved in live mud crab catch along Sindh coastline, suddenly...
LAHORE: Pakistan is ranked 97th out of 110 countries in the 2021 Digital Quality Index below India at 59 and China at...
ISLAMABAD: Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, on Thursday said an investment of around $5...