Covid-19 claims three more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,474. The fatality rate of the infectious disease in the province was constituted to be 1.6 per cent.

A total of 6,083 tests were conducted, after which 281 new cases were reported, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Thursday. So far 6,117,803 tests had been conducted against which 461,288 cases were diagnosed. Of them 93.7 per cent or 432,074 patients had recovered, including 506 overnight.

The chief minister said 21,740 patients were under treatment, of whom 21,405 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres, 306 at different hospitals and 27 on ventilators.

Out of the 281 new cases, 153 were detected from Karachi: 58 from District East, 45 from District South, 24 from District Central, 14 from District Korangi, 7 from District West and 5 from District Malir. NausheroFeroze reported 36 cases, Jamshoro 23, Dadu 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Hyderabad nine, Khairpur and Larkana four each, Badin, Kashmore and Mirpurkhas two each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Thatta one each.