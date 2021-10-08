Three fall unconscious in tyre factory fire

Three people fell unconscious after a fire broke out at a tyre manufacturing factory in Quaidabad, causing millions of rupees worth of damage. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, two fire tenders were initially sent to the property. Later, three more vehicles were sent to the factory due to the intensity of the fire.
Ambulances from different welfare organisations transported Atif, Ehtisham and Rashid to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
