‘SSGC held 17 online open courts in September’

As part of its continued efforts to adhere to the directives of the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit for organising physical and online Khuli Kachehris (open courts), focusing on eliminating the causes of concerns of its valued customers, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) organised 17 e-Kachehris in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan last month.

According to a press statement, the main session was chaired by SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar himself. He listened to the problems of the customers first-hand, and assured them of their timely resolution.

“Maniar shared with the customers that the SSGC highly values its customers, and satisfying them is the company’s primary responsibility. He instructed his team to ensure that no customer returns disappointed from the organisation, and that all complaints are resolved in the earliest possible time,” read the statement.

In addition to the main Kachehri, several other courts were also organised at the SSGC’s regional, zonal and sub-zonal offices to ensure that customers from all over Sindh and Balochistan had the opportunity to call and register their complaints with the company’s senior management, said the statement.

More such sessions will continue to be held in the future to ensure that all the customers leave happy and satisfied with the services provided by the SSGC, concluded the statement.