Commissioner orders turning South into a model district

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different routes of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in District South on Thursday, and he was briefed about the encroachments being removed in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, and officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority as well as those of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation also accompanied the commissioner.

Memon ordered turning the district into a model district by removing all the encroachments and upgrading all the parks. He said that the relevant municipal departments and communities should be taken on board for the larger interest of public.

According to a press statement issued by the commissioner’s office, he visited the Village Garden Restaurant, the YMCA Ground, the Muslim Gymkhana, the Shaheen Complex, the Baradari Parking, the Jahangir Feroz Shah Culture Institute, the Bagh Ibne Qasim, the park adjacent to the Federation House and the routes of the KCR.

The commissioner was briefed on the removal of encroachments surrounding the KCR route. He directed the officials to make sure that the orders of the top court are implemented. During his visit to the YMCA Ground, he said sports activities there should be immediately revived. The South deputy commissioner will coordinate with the Hockey Association, along with the other associations of sports, and will take steps to hold sports-related activities at the YMCA Ground.

Memon was informed how under the directions of the SC, the YMCA Ground had been cleared of all sorts of encroachments. Grills and lights have been installed around the ground, while the works of a jogging track, a green belt and repairs of the old building have also been completed.

During a visit to the street library at Metropole Chowrangi, the commissioner asked to increase the amount of books present there. He said that efforts will be made to bring the street library to the attention of the citizens.