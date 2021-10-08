Arrested boy’s family wants action against ex-SHO, his team

Now that a court has declared the case of the arrest of a teenage boy in connection with drug charges ‘B class’, his mother has demanded legal action against former Gabol Town SHO Roshan Karara and his team.

“The court has declared my son’s case ‘B class’, so why isn’t any action being taken against the policemen responsible?” said Sonia, wife of Afzal Khan, a resident of Taiser Town. She has submitted an application to the Surjani Town police station for the registration of an FIR against the ex-SHO and five unidentified policemen. She accused them of registering a fake case against her son, and stealing Rs1.3 million in cash and a motorbike from them.

Police said Karara had earlier claimed that the teenager was arrested during a raid in the Godhra Chowk area, and Sub-Inspector Abdul Jabbar had registered a case against him under the Narcotics Act.

The case was then transferred to the investigation wing, which found that according to Karara’s mobile phone location on the day of the arrest, he was at the woman’s house, so her son was arrested from their house instead of the Godhra Chowk area.

She said that on August 17, some armed policemen searched their house in the absence of her husband and stole Rs1.3 million. “They also took my 15-year-old son Bilal and a motorbike with them while leaving. And they even misbehaved with me and my daughters.”

She said that following the incident, she approached the police and informed them about the incident, adding that she received a phone call from the Gabol Town police the next day, informing her that her son was in their custody, with FIR No 327/21 registered against him for drug peddling.