No headway made in Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing in 55 days

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are yet to make any progress in the Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing case despite the passage of 55 days.

The LEAs suspected the involvement of a Sindhi separatist group in the horrifying attack on Independence Day but have so far been unable to make any arrest and get any concrete clues.

“Police are doing their efforts and we are satisfied but almost two months on, the investigation is still on the same page as it was on the day of the incident,” Mairaj Muhammad Khan Swati, who lost his wife and children in the attack, told The News.

Swati, a former Dawood Chowrangi union committee chairman and JI leader, is one of the complainants in the case. “We have asked them (LEAs) to take time but arrest the real suspects and unmask the network behind the attack,” he said.

Seven women and six children had lost their lives and several others suffered burn injuries in the grenade attack in the Mawach Goth locality on the night of August 14. The family had been returning to Landhi’s Sherpao Colony from Pareshan Chowk after attending a post-nuptial ritual in the Pakhtoon tradition called Wama (seventh).

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack so far. “There is no update,” admitted Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Omar Shahid Hamid while talking to The News. “But I would like to say that such cases do not solve overnight as this was not a case of the routine street crime or robbery but it was a major case of terrorism.”

The officer said that not only the CTD but all the agencies were working on the case and hopefully, the terrorists would be behind the bars soon. “This is a professional challenge for us and we will solve this too,” he remarked. Talking about reports of the involvement of a Sindhi separatist group, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), in the case, the DIG said that it was all speculation as no one had concrete evidence to confirm the SRA’s involvement but such groups were suspected because of the timing of the attack.

The armed motorcyclists involved in the terrorist incident were believed to have lobbed a hand grenade on the mini-truck. The victims of the tragic bombing were family members Swati and the Awami National Party’s former provincial joint secretary, Farman Ali Khan.

The terrorist attack occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Strict security measures were taken by police and the Rangers across the city with enhanced patrolling and snap checking following the potential threat of terrorism.

The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident; however, a major explosion was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surrounding, creating panic and fear in the locality.

The Sindh home department has also approved a reward money of Rs5 million for any citizen who would help the investigators arrest the culprits involved in carrying out the grenade attack on Independence Day.